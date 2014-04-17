A&E Orders Dick Wolf Reality Series

A&E Network has ordered a new reality series from executive producer Dick Wolf, the network announced Thursday.

The series, with the working title D.O.A., will follow a team of detectives reinvestigating controversial murder cases.

“A&E has long been an innovator in crime and justice programming,” said A&E Network executive VP and general manager David McKillop. “We are looking to expand on our industry leading position by partnering with the master of the genre, Dick Wolf, on such a fascinating and unique new series.”

The series will be produced by Wolf Reality and Left/Right Productions. Wolf and Tom Thayer will executive produce for Wolf Reality. Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver will executive produce for Left/Right. Laura Fleury and Brad Holcman will executive produce for A&E Network.