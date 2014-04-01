A&E Orders Ad Agency Reality Series

A&E has given an eight-episode order to unscripted docu-series The Herbert Brothers, about five siblings who start their own advertising agency.

Production on the series, scheduled to premiere this summer, will begin immediately.

The Herbert Brothers follows five brothers in Batesville, Ind., who won a contest to create a Doritos commercial to air during the Super Bowl, and use their $1 million prize to start their own ad agency in their home town. The show is produced by Zig Zag Productions. Matt Gould, Danny Fenton and Mark Efman will serve as executive producers for Zig Zag Productions. Lily Neumeyer will executive produce for A&E.