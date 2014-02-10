A&E Orders 18 More Episodes Of ‘Wahlburgers’

A&E Network has picked up 18 more episodes of the new reality series Wahlburgers, featuring Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg as they expand their burger restaurant business in the Boston area. The show has grown its audience every week since premiering on Jan. 22, and episodes have averaged 3.5 million total viewers (live plus same day) in its first season to date, the network said. A&E originally ordered nine episodes. The additional episodes are likely to come in during the summer, a network rep said.

“Viewers are responding to the heartwarming dynamics of Boston’s first family as they balance living in the Hollywood spotlight and growing a business,” David McKillop, general manager and executive VP of A&E, said in a release. “We look forward to seeing what the Wahlbergs cook up next.”

Wahlburgers gives a behind-the-scenes look at actor brothers Mark and Donnie heading back to their hometown to join forces with their professed "most talented sibling," Paul, in the tasty business venture, A&E said. "A homage to their humble beginnings, the hamburger restaurant is home base for the gang from the old neighborhood, including the real Johnny 'Drama' and their spirited mother Alma."

