A+E Networks Ups Michael Feeney

Michael Feeney was elevated to executive VP of corporate communications at A+E Networks, announced Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO of the company, on Monday.

Feeney, who previously served as senior VP of corporate communications, will now oversee media relations for all of A+E Networks' brands as well as serve as the company's primary spokesperson.

"Michael has been the architect of A+E Networks' successful communications strategy for the past decade," said Dubuc. "He is one of the most effective communicators in our industry, and I am delighted he is a part of my management team."

The exec will report to Dubuc.