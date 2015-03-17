A+E Networks UK Acquires Starz’s ‘Black Sails’

A+E Networks UK has struck a deal for the exclusive linear TV rights to Starz drama Black Sails.

The pirate drama, which serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island, will air on History in the U.K. and Africa. Black Sails wraps its second season on Starz March 28.

A+E Networks UK is a joint venture between A+E Networks and Sky. This marks the first deal between the two companies.