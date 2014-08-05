A+E Networks Signs Renewal With Dish

Dish and A+E Networks agreed to a new multi-year distribution deal that includes over-the-top multi-stream rights for live and video-on-demand content.

The new OTT rights allow access to A+E Networks’ content through a future multi-stream subscription service of linear and Video-on-Demand content. With this capability, the content will be available to an untapped segment of customers that is seeking a flexible, content-driven, Internet-accessible service.

Dish previously signed a deal giving the satellite provider OTT rights to programming from The Walt Disney Co., which owns 50% of A+E. Hearst owns the other 50%.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement also gives A+E’s H2 and FYI expanded distribution by adding them to Dish’s America’s Top 200 programming package. It also covers A+E’s primary networks A&E, History and Lifetime.

“I am pleased to call A+E Networks an innovative partner in developing this wide-ranging, creative agreement that will help to define the future of TV,” Joseph P. Clayton, Dish president and CEO said in a statement. “Together we are enhancing the customer experience today with fresh, dynamic programming that Dish customers will be able to watch when and how they prefer.”

Dish customers will get expanded authenticated access to A+E programming on multiple devices. Dish customers will be able to use the DISH Anywhere™ app, dishanywhere.com or A+E Networks’ web properties and apps to view live, VOD and full-season content.

“We have had a great partnership with Dish for many years and we are delighted that this renewal will carry our partnership well into the future,” said Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO, A+E Networks. “We are thrilled that Dish’s valued customers will be able to enjoy A+E Networks’ award-winning portfolio of brands across their multiple platforms. We continue to grow and make significant investments in new brands, and as such, we’re particularly pleased with the expanded distribution of FYI and H2.”