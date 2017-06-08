A+E Networks Signs Up for Parrot Analytics Data

Parrot Analytics said A+E Networks has subscribed to Parrot Analytics’ service, which measures cross-platform demand for content.

The data breaks down demand for content on networks including History, FYI, Lifetime and Viceland on a country by country basis.

“Using Parrot allows us to understand demand for our premium content around the world and offers us another lens on the consumer,” said Sean Cohan, president of international and digital media for A+E. “It allows us to understand the relative value of our content and make strategic choices that maximize profitable growth.”

A+E operates 75 branded channels across 200 territories and distributes more than 13,000 hours of content per year.

“Consumer viewing habits continue to shift in digital’s favor, especially among millennials, and the audience and content distribution landscape is becoming increasingly more fragmented,” said Wared Seger, Parrot Analytics’ CEO. “Parrot Analytics will help A+E Networks navigate through the noise created by this fragmentation. We are delighted to partner with the A+E team and look forward to providing insights as part of A+E’s strategic plans for successful global growth.”

Parrot Analytics captures a spectrum of actual audience behavior including video streaming consumption, social media, blogging platforms, file-sharing and peer-to-peer consumption spanning 249 countries.

"Understanding content demand across markets where traditional data is unavailable or provides limited insights allows us to make smarter decisions about brand and editorial strategy, which greatly supports our sales negotiations at a program level,’ said Don Robert, executive VP of research and insights at A+E.

“For example, it enables us to take a successful property like Roots, already broadcasting in 42 markets, and identify additional places where viewers have a significant appetite for the show. Parrot Analytics allows us to be nimble, saving time and costs of conducting more traditional market research,” Robert said.