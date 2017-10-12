A+E Networks Realigns Advertising Sales Unit

A+E Networks said it has reorganized its advertising sales division, switching to a full-portfolio approach from one that was arrayed by networks and the demographics they attract.

In the new lineup, Amy Baker, executive VP ad sales, will be head of a new client strategy and insights team. The team will interact with client chief marketing officer, brand managers and other decision makers to understand marketer objectives and create appropriate solutions. Baker had been responsible for female oriented networks Lifetime, LMN and FYI.

Senior VP Brian Joyce will work across all national accounts, focusing on working with media agencies. Joyce had been responsible for A&E, History and Viceland previously.

David DeSocio, senior VP, ad sales and partnership marketing, will oversee product development, portfolio sales strategy and ad sales marketing and Lance Still, senior VP, branded content, will broaden her role to oversee The Bridge, A+Es content agency, and The Build, the team within the ad sales department that created client solutions connected to A+E content.

Jim Hoffman, executive VP, program partnerships and strategic initiatives, will oversee A+E’s sales offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit, and he will continue to oversee production partnerships.

Baker, Joyce, DeSocio, Still and Hoffman report to Peter Olsen, executive VP, ad sales, at A+E Networks.

“A+E Networks has a powerful portfolio of brands that reaches a variety of audiences at scale,” said Olsen. “We are confident that this new structure and these newly defined roles within our sales team will help us better leverage our audiences and the platforms, programs, and brands with whom they connect.”



