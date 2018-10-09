A+E Networks Promotes Advertising Sales Executives

A+E Networks have promoted three advertising sales executives who also have responsibility for overseeing the company’s regional sales efforts.

Christine Olson was named VP for ad sales and will be responsible for the company’s Chicago-based ad sales team.

Lisa Mallen was named VP, ad sales and will oversee the Eastern Region.

The Western region will be the responsibility of Heath Pisarcik, also named VP, ad sales.

“I am thrilled to announce these promotions which reinforce our targeted sales approach by entrenching best in service teams across dedicated territories,” said Peter Olsen, executive VP A+E Networks. “Christine, Lisa and Heath are proven leaders with over sixty years of agency and sales experience between them, and I look forward to their immediate contributions as they bring strategic solutions and opportunists to our customers.”