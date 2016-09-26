A+E Networks Part of DirecTV Now Lineup

All six of A+E Networks’ major cable channels will be launched on AT&T’s new streaming service DirecTV Now.

DirecTV Now is set to launch later this year with more than 100 channels.

"We are thrilled to team up with AT&T to offer our brands on the DirecTV Now platform at launch," said David Zagin, president, distribution, A+E Networks. "It's exciting for A+E Networks to continue to be at the leading front of the technology evolution. DirecTV Now will offer consumers a new way of receiving our content giving our viewers access to our strong portfolio of entertainment brands."

A&E, Lifetime, History, LMN, FYI and Viceland will be on DirecTV Now.

AT&T and DirecTV customers will be able to access and stream the service over a wired or wireless internet connection using a variety of connected devices without requiring additional hardware, satellites, long-term contracts or credit checks.

"A+E Networks is a welcome addition to the DirecTV Now platform," said Dan York, chief content officer for AT&T. "Customers of our new streaming service will have a wide array of programming choices they can access within minutes by just downloading the app and signing up.”