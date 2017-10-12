A+E Networks Launches History and Lifetime Channels In Korea

A+E Networks said it has launched its History and Lifetime channels in South Korea.

The channels will feature original scripted dramas, factual shows and talk shows. A+E, which is producing more of its own programming, plans to make South Korea a content hub for production across Asia.

A+E said it secured linear television coverage in 20 million homes through IPTV platforms, cable and satellite broadcast. The brands are also being launched on digital media through YouTube, Naver TV, Facebook, Instagram and GomTV.

“The Korean market’s rich storytelling tradition and appreciation for history is a great match with A+E’s own heritage in compelling and quality storytelling,” said Sean Cohan, president of international and digital media for A+E Networks.

“The digital maturity of the market allows us great opportunities to have a direct dialogue with consumers in different formats, platforms and technologies,” Cohan added. “Finally, Korean production has made its mark on the global content community. I look forward to A+E Korea’s team and productions making a tremendous impact on our global brands and content everywhere in the world.”



Related: A+E Networks Realigns Advertising Sales Unit

In Korea, History will use the slogan “Knowledge is Fun.” It first original series is called History in a Bottle, a talk show about Korean alcoholic drinks. Another show headed for History is The Reader, a digital short-form series featuring Korean hip-hop artists.

“Find Yourself in Lifetime’ is the slogan for Lifetime in Korea. The first two shows are The Best Moment to Quit My Job, an adaptation of a webtoon, and Idol Moms, a competition show inspired by Dance Moms.

A+E has also signed an agreement for content format development with iHQ. A couple of shows are expected to begin production this year. A+E already had a strategic partnership with iHQ and owns a stake in the company.

“A+E’s venture into the Korean market is particularly meaningful in that it is the first case in which a global media company not only operates channels in Korea, but also invests directly in the content production and distribution as well,” said Youngsun Soh, general manager of A+E Networks Korea. “We expect that the cooperative work between Korea and A+E, which has a global network, will have a positive influence on local companies including platform companies and content production agencies, in their expansion to the global market.”