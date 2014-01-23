A+E Networks Joins TWC’s TV Everywhere Lineup

Time Warner Cable subs can now access TV Everywhere apps from A&E, History, and Lifetime on Web browsers and iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, a scenario that unfolds more than two months after TWC and A+E Networks renewed a distribution deal that, for the first time, included TV Everywhere rights.

Bright House Networks customers will have access to A+E’s TV Everywhere app lineup next week, the companies said.

By way of example, those apps currently offer full episodes of original series, movies and exclusive clips from current and previous seasons of A&E’s Storage Wars and Duck Dynasty; History’s Pawn Stars and Swamp People; and Lifetime’s Dance Moms and Project Runway.

“We’re excited to add the power and popularity of programming from A+E Networks to the ever-growing stable of content our customers access when they’re on the go,” said Mike Angus, SVP & GM of Video at Time Warner Cable, in a statement. “Duck Dynasty, Storage Wars, Dance Moms and Pawn Stars add a lot more fuel to our TV Everywhere fire, and deliver more of what our customers want.”

“We are pleased to launch A+E Networks’ watch apps with our great partners at Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks,” added Mark Garner, SVP, distribution, business development, analytics and marketing, A+E Networks.