A+E Networks Joins Hulu Live Streaming Service Lineup

A+E Networks signed a deal to be included in the live streaming service Hulu plans to introduce this spring.

The Walt Disney Co., which owns 50% of A+E, also owns a stake in Hulu, and its networks, including ABC and ESPN, will be included in the package.

Under the agreement, A+E’s A&E Network, History, Lifetime, LMN, FYI and Viceland will be available live and on demand as a part of the $40 product.

“As we begin to finalize our new live TV service, we're pulling together the most valuable, well-rounded package of channels available for under $40,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu. “We know the A+E Networks brand of award-winning storytelling is important to our viewers, and we're very excited to add their networks to the core service we launch this Spring."

When Hulu officially announced its live service, it included the networks owned by 21st Century Fox, the Walt Disney Co. and Time Warner’s Turner, which own stakes in Hulu. It also included CBS.

It does not include Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which also owns a stake in Hulu.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hulu to offer our A+E Networks’ portfolio of brands on their live TV streaming service at launch," said Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO, A+E Networks. "Having our top six networks available on their core package speaks to the power of our entertainment portfolio in reaching men, women, adults and millennials."