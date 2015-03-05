A+E Networks Joins FreeWheel Programmatic Pilot

FreeWheel, the online advertising tech company acquired by Comcast last year, said A+E Networks has become the latest programmer to join its “FourFronts” programmatic pilot, a program that enables advertisers and publishers to plan and reserve digital video inventory in advanced using proprietary data.

The programmatic pilot enables matching of data in a protected escrow environment that lets publishers forecast and reserve against it, FreeWheel said, noting that publishers can use it to respond to buyer requests for audience targeted campaigns while still maintaining control of their inventory and protecting their current sales channels and rates.

The addition of A+E Networks follows earlier work pertaining to the ForeFronts test. Last year, FreeWheel announced it had integrated Adap.tv’s programmatic reserved technology into its FourFronts marketplace, also announcing then that Optimedia, Magna Global and Starcom MediaVest Group were expected to join the pilot program. ABC announced last year that it would also test programmatic-style advertising throughout the summer using FreeWheel’s new FourFronts solution. FreeWheel noted that the pilot has also involved participation from TubeMogul, Allstate, IPG Mediabrands and Haworth Marketing & Media.

