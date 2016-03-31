A+E Networks, Harlequin Pair Up on Scripted Projects

A+E Networks and romance publisher Harlequin have partnered to produce a slate of original scripted movies, books and digital content based on Harlequin books and stories. Content will be made available across A+E Networks’ channels and content partners globally.

“We are excited to work with Harlequin, a company that shares our passion for entertaining women with compelling stories of empowerment,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, A&E, Lifetime and LMN. “We are especially excited with the global scope of this deal that will enable us to bring great storytelling for women both in North America and to our channels and content partners around the world.”

The partners promise mystery, romance and suspense in the new projects. Roma Roth will executive produce the first film in the franchise via her Reel World Management banner.

Harlequin books are known for covers sporting hunky men, shirts optional, canoodling with women, and for their titillating prose.

“Harlequin is at the forefront of creative storytelling, bringing new and engaging content to a global audience in different formats,” said Craig Swinwood, publisher and CEO of Harlequin. “We are thrilled to be working with a media company as innovative as A+E Networks to deliver compelling entertainment through immersive transmedia experiences.”