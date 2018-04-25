A+E Networks Goes With WideOrbit’s Ad Sales Platform

A+E Networks has put its 10 cable channels on WideOrbit’s WO Network ad traffic and sales platform.

The move, which came after two years of trial and implementation, means more than 100 cable network properties are live on WO Network.

“WO Network was a clear choice not only because it provided the solid product foundation that can evolve with our business but also because the team there exhibited the ability to get it done & flex in a partnership that we were looking for,” said Ishit Vachhrajani, senior VP & Chief Technology Officer at A+E Networks.

By streamlining its ad sales & traffic operations, invoicing and databases on the WO Network platform, A+E will be on a solid foundation to grow and better adjust to the needs of clients.

“When it comes to delivering engaging content to a new generation of audiences in a variety of media formats, A+E is one of the media industry’s most forward-thinking companies,” said Eric Mathewson, founder and CEO, WideOrbit. “By installing WO Network, A+E has a flexible, future-proof platform for maximizing the value of its content whether it is consumed on linear, VOD or digital channels.”

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Raycom Media, Tegna and AMC Networks.