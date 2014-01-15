A+E Networks Appoints Two Executives To Roles At FYI And LMN

A+E Networks announced on Jan. 15 that Thomas Moody and Laura Fleury had been appointed to executive roles at FYI and LMN.

Moody has been elevated to senior VP of programming, planning and acquisitions at FYI and LMN, while Fleury has been upped to VP of programming and development at LMN.

"I am confident that these multi-talented executives, tapped from within A+E Networks, will bring a breadth of experience and enormous intelligence to these important new leadership roles at FYI and LMN. Both Tom and Laura bring a track record of significant accomplishment to the table," said Jana Bennett, president of FYI and LMN, in a statement. "Their vision, instincts and passion will be instrumental as we build these two brands into powerful platforms."

Moody has been with A+E Networks since 2001 and most recently oversaw development and implementation of scheduling and acquisition strategies for A&E and BIO. Fleury has been with the company for more than 15 years. She previously served as an executive producer for A&E shows, including Parking Wars and Beyond Scared Straight.