A+E Networks Acquires NBCU Stake in German Joint Venture

A+E Networks said it will acquire full ownership of A+E Networks Germany by buying out its partner in the joint venture, NBCUniversal International.

A+E Networks Germany operates History and A+E in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Alto Adige and Liechtenstein.

Financial details were not disclosed. A+E and NBCU have been partners for 12 years. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have achieved with our partner NBCUniversal International since 2005,” said Sean Cohan, president of international and digital for A+E Networks. “With powerful brands, HISTORY and A&E, and a talented local team, we look forward to building on that success with strategic investment in local programming and new linear and digital services to grow our audiences in one of the world’s largest media markets.”

A+E has been looking to increase its ownership of its international operations. It owns all or a majority of its operations in Southeast Asia, Italy and Japan. It is launching an outlet in Korea in the fall.

NBCUI will continue to provide key services to A+E Networks in German-speaking Europe over the coming years