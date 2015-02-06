A&E Near Deal to Revive ‘Unforgettable’

A&E is close to finalizing a deal with Sony to pick up a fourth season of former CBS drama Unforgettable.

This would be the second time the hour-long procedural has been brought back from the dead. CBS canceled the series in 2012 following its first season—then picked it up again a month later for a second season. The third season aired in summer, 2014, and was canceled one month after its final episode aired Sept. 14.

Unforgettable would be the first new scripted series picked up by A&E under Paul Buccieri, who joined A+E Networks in November as president of A&E and History.

News of the potential pickup was first reported by Deadline.