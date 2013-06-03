A+E Names DeBitetto to New Post Running Studio

A+E Networks is giving A&E Network head Bob DeBitetto a

new role at the company and promoting the programming heads of its three big

networks to general managers.





The company also officiallyannounced that BBC executive Jana Bennett has joined the company to run its

Bio and LMN channels.





DeBitetto has been given the new title of president, brand

strategy and business development, A+E Studios, reporting to the company's new

CEO Nancy Dubuc. A+E Studios will create content across all networks and

platforms, said the company, which has increasingly turned to original

programming in primetime.





Under the new management structure, Dirk Hoogstra will be

executive VP and general manager of History and H2; David McKillop will be

executive VP and general manager of A&E; and Robert Sharenow will be

executive VP and general manager of Lifetime. In addition to programming and

development, the networks' marketing and brand development teams report to the

new GMs.





"These are the people who have led their

teams to some of the biggest successes on television over the last two

years," Dubuc said in a statement. "I am extremely pleased that we

are entrusting them to take our flagship brands into the next phase of our

success. I am also thrilled that Bob will be overseeing A+E Studios -- leading

the charge for original content, working with evolving models and shaping the

future of our company across all platforms."