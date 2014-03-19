A&E Names Apter New Programming Chief

Mark Apter has been named senior VP of program planning and acquisition at A&E, the network announced Wednesday. Apter will lead A&E’s scheduling team, and will develop and implement programming, scheduling and acquisition strategies for the network and its digital brands. He will report to A&E executive VP and general manager David McKillop.

“Mark is a key strategist who has been instrumental in the accomplishment of ten consecutive years of growth for A&E,” McKillop said. “He brings a high level of industry expertise and strategic thinking that has helped to drive the network’s success in a competitive and dynamic landscape.”

Since 2010, Apter has served as vice president of scheduling and acquisitions for A&E and BIO Channel. He has been with A&E for 15 years, and helped launch Duck Dynasty and Bates Motel.