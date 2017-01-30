A&E Locks Up Two More Seasons of ’60 Days In’

A&E has ordered two more seasons of 60 Days In, its docuseries about life inside prison. The series sees undercover prisoners live among the prison’s general population for 60 days, without guards or fellow inmates knowing they have chosen to be imprisoned. The goal is to provide the undercover prisoners, and the viewing public, with a better understanding of life on the inside.

The cable network had ordered a second season in advance of its first season premiere last March. Season two premiered in August.

The next two seasons will originate from Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, with A&E promising more inmates as well as “rampant drug problems, a powerful gang population and the constant threat of violence.”

60 Days In: Atlanta debuts March 2.

60 Days In: Atlanta is produced by Lucky 8 TV. Executive producers for Lucky 8 TV are Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Isaac Holub and Kelly McClurkin. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman.