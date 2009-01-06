A&E Locks Up 'Paranormal Cops'

Continuing with its slate of paranormal themed programming, A&E has given the green light to Paranormal Cops. The series follows a team of Chicago-area police officers who do double duty as so called “paranormal investigators” in their spare time.



Paranormal Cops will premiere on A&E sometime later this year.



The pickup follows the success of Paranormal State, which follows a group of Penn State students who also prowl the night looking for ghosts. Paranormal State averaged 1.4 million viewers per new episode, up 27% from 2007’s timeslot average. The third season will premiere January 19.



Shows featuring “paranormal investigators” and “ghost hunters” have multiplied following the success of Sci Fi’s Ghost Hunters and its spinoffs.



“Paranormal Cops is the perfect marriage of A&E’s successful crime and justice genre with our blossoming paranormal programming that documents real-life accounts of bona fide paranormal investigators,” said Robert Sharenow, Senior Vice President, Nonfiction and Alternative Programming, A&E, in a statement.