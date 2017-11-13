A+E Invests in Abrams’ Crime Streaming Business

A+E Networks, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co., is moving into the crime business by making an investment in Dan Abram’s LawNews.com and LawNewz Network.

Abram’s company, Abrams Media, already produces A+E’s hit show Live PD.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed, but the investment gives A+E a stake in LawNewz.com and the LawNewz Network.

Those entities will be renamed LawAndCrime.com and Law&Crime Network. They will collaborate with A+E Networks to develop and produce live trial coverage and original documentary programming. A major rebranding is in the works.



Related: A&E Networks Realigns Advertising Sales Unit

“A+E Networks has a long legacy as a leader in true crime and justice programming, including the #1 true crime series of 2017, Live PD, hosted by Dan Abrams,” said Rob Sharenow, president, programming, A+E Networks. “We are looking forward to partnering with Dan and his team to create new and innovative trial programming to further super serve our viewers’ demands for more in depth true crime coverage and analysis.”

The network launched in March to more than 2 million views in its first month and has grown from there, including more than 50,000 live concurrent viewers during the peak of the O.J. Simpson parole hearing in July.

Law&Crime will continue to be led day to day by editor-in-chief Rachel Stockman.