A&E Hires Lonker as VP, Nonfiction and Alternative Programming

A&E Network hired William Morris' Scott Lonker as vice president, nonfiction and alternative programming.

He will oversee development and production of the network's program in that area, reporting to Rob Sharenow, senior VP of the department. Based in New York, he fills the position Sharenow left when he was promoted in January.

Lonker worked in William Morris' New York television department, packaging series and representing production companies, animation studios and comedy talent in dealings mainly with East Coast cable networks. His clients included Al Roker Entertainment, Banyan Productions, New Line Television and Lionsgate Television. He started at the company in its infamous mailroom program nine years ago.