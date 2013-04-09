A&E Greenlights Drama Series 'Those Who Kill'
A&E has picked up the new scripted drama series Those Who Kill starring Chloe Sevigny
and James D'Arcy.
Based on a Danish crime series format, Those Who Kill centers on a police detective (Sevigny) who tracks
down serial killers who enlists the help of a forensic psychiatrist (D'Arcy)
and lures him into her personal investigation into her stepfather (who may be a
serial killer himself) and missing brother.
A&E has ordered 10 one-hour episodes from Imagine
Television and Fox21. Production will begin this fall for a 2014 premiere.
Those Who Kill
joins The Glades, Longmire and the
recently renewed Bates Motel on A&E's scripted drama slate.
