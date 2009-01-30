A&E Gets 'Obsessed'

A&E has given a series order to Obsessed, a nonfiction program exploring the world of people with anxiety disorders, including various phobias and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Obsessed joins fellow nonfiction series Intervention on the A&E lineup. Given the gritty real-life nature of both shows, the network is expecting avid viewers of Intervention to check out the new series.

“Like our Emmy-nominated series ‘Intervention,’ ‘Obsessed’ balances intense human drama with redemption,” said Robert Sharenow, Senior Vice President of Nonfiction and Alternative Programming, A&E Network and BIO, in a statement. “The series will take a raw, honest and emotional look at the world of anxiety disorders while offering those who suffer a path to recovery.”

A&E has ordered 11 one-hour episodes of Obsessed, with each one exploring two cases. The show will not only chronicle the daily life of those affected, but their treatment as well.

Obsessed is being produced for A&E by Tijuana Entertainment.

The series is set to debut in the second half of 2009.