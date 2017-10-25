A&E Debuts ‘The Menendez Murders’ Nov. 30

A&E will debut the limited series The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All Thursday, Nov. 30, the network featuring an interview with Erik Menendez, who was convicted, along with his brother, for killing their parents. According to A&E, “This riveting series includes extensive phone interviews with Erik as well as rare emotional footage, never-before-seen photos and new interviews with prosecutors, law enforcement, close family, friends and medical experts.”

Erik and brother Lyle were sentenced to life in prison for the killing of their parents in Beverly Hills, California in 1989.

“Through unparalleled personal access to Erik Menendez, this series takes a deeper look inside a case that stunned the nation,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All is a prime example of how A&E continues to be the home to timely and provocative true crime programming that captivates viewers.”

Interviews in the documentary involve former Los Angeles District Attorney Christopher Darden, Larry King and Erik’s wife Tammi Menendez.

“My only hope in speaking out is that people may have a more complete understanding of the events that led up to my actions on the night of August 20th, and really a fuller picture of what really happened in my life,” said Erik. “All I can hope for is that people will come to realize that the truth is not a simple, one-line explanation that many people have tried to make it out to be. That really, that my life was this unfolding of a complicated life that I lived had all of these things that came into being and that led up to my involvement and responsibility for what is an ongoing and enduring family tragedy.”

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All is produced for A&E Network by MEgTV. Executive producers are Nancy Saslow and Eamon Harrington. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Evan Lerner. There are only five episodes.

NBC has its own Menendez series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. That debuted last month.