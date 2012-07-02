A&E Checks Into 'Bates Motel'

A&E has picked up the Psycho-inspired Bates Motel

straight to series, on Monday ordering 10 episodes of the new drama for a 2013

premiere.

Bates Motel is from Universal Television and executive

producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Kerry Ehrin (Friday Night Lights).

Pre-production and casting are to begin immediately, the cabler said in making

the announcement.

The series is a contemporary telling of the Alfred Hitchcock's

classic, exploring the formative years of serial killer Norman Bates, his

relationship with this mother Norma and the world they inhabit.