A&E Checks Into 'Bates Motel'
A&E has picked up the Psycho-inspired Bates Motel
straight to series, on Monday ordering 10 episodes of the new drama for a 2013
premiere.
Bates Motel is from Universal Television and executive
producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Kerry Ehrin (Friday Night Lights).
Pre-production and casting are to begin immediately, the cabler said in making
the announcement.
The series is a contemporary telling of the Alfred Hitchcock's
classic, exploring the formative years of serial killer Norman Bates, his
relationship with this mother Norma and the world they inhabit.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.