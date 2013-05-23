A&E Cancels 'Intervention'

A&E is bringing an end to docuseries Intervention,

announcing that the final five episodes will air this summer.





The docuseries, which ran for 13 seasons that spanned eight

years, will premiere its final batch of episodes June 13 at 9 p.m.





"As Intervention comes to an end, we're proud to

have paved the way for such an original and groundbreaking series," said

David McKillop, executive VP of programming for A&E Network and BIO

Channel. "We're honored to have been a part of the 243 interventions since

its premiere in March of 2005, leading to the 156 individuals that are

currently sober to this day."





The cancelation comes as A&E has had ratings

success with other docuseries, namely Duck Dynasty, which drew

a record 9.6 million viewers for its season finale. A year ago,

A&E canceled another of its signature series in Dog the Bounty

Hunter.