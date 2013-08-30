A&ECancels 'The Glades'
A&E
has canceled drama series The Glades
after four seasons, a network spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The
axe comes despite The Glades drawing
3.4 million viewers and 1.1 million adults 18-49 for its fourth season finale
on Monday, both season highs and its best for a finale. The drama averaged 2.6
million viewers this season, down from 3 million for season three.
The
network's other Monday summer drama, Longmire,
averaged 3.7 million viewers in its second season. Longmire executive producer John Coveny said on Twitter
Thursday that the series would return for a third season, though an A&E spokesperson
said a renewal deal had not yet been reached.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.