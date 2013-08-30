A&ECancels 'The Glades'

A&E

has canceled drama series The Glades

after four seasons, a network spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The

axe comes despite The Glades drawing

3.4 million viewers and 1.1 million adults 18-49 for its fourth season finale

on Monday, both season highs and its best for a finale. The drama averaged 2.6

million viewers this season, down from 3 million for season three.

The

network's other Monday summer drama, Longmire,

averaged 3.7 million viewers in its second season. Longmire executive producer John Coveny said on Twitter

Thursday that the series would return for a third season, though an A&E spokesperson

said a renewal deal had not yet been reached.