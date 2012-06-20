A&E Calls for New Season of 'Duck Dynasty'

After winning the night among original cable shows for its May 23 finale, A&E reality series Duck Dynasty will be back in the fourth quarter to start a 26-episode second season.

The show, from Gurney Productions, is about the Robertson family and their duck-call business and Louisiana bayou lifestyle. A&E described it as one of its fastest-growing series: the season-ending episode drew 2.6 million total viewers and 1.5 million in the adults 25-54 and 18-49 age groups.

David McKillop, executive VP of programming at A&E Network, said in a release: "There is truly no one else like the Robertsons in the TV landscape. We are proud to have them as a part of our A&E family and excited to bring fans a new season of their unique brand of southern schooling."

Shooting will resume this summer, the network said. Executive producers for Gurney Productions are Deirdre Gurney, Scott Gurney and Joe Weinstock. Executive producers for A&E are McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Lily Neumeyer.