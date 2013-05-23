A&E, Bloomberg, Discovery Partner With Twitter Amplify

New York -- Twitter is extending its two-screen sponsorships

from sports to other broadcast categories, on Thursday announcing partnerships

with three new television brands at Internet Week.

A&E, Bloomberg TV and Discovery Communications are

joining previously announced partners BBC America, Fox, Fuse and The Weather

Channel in the partnership program now called Twitter Amplify.

Twitter has already been running in-Tweet video clips with

sports properties: ESPN providing instant replays in tweets during college

football bowl games, March Madness offering real-time highlights throughout the

tournament and the NBA pushing rapid replays from TV through a tweet to users'

mobile phones. The sports notifications will now be extended for other TV applications

like tune-in reminders, trailers, bonus content and location-based weather

maps.

The company also announced the launch of a new television ad

targeting product to allow marketers to engage directly with people on Twitter

who have watched their commercials on TV.

Borne out of Twitter's acquisition of Bluefin Labs in

February,

the technology uses video fingerprinting to automatically detect where and when

a brand's commercials are airing on TV (without the advertiser having to

provide any media plan details) and identify Twitter users who tweeted about

the program where the ad ran.

The technology will create "a new canvas for engaging with

people in the audience," said Deb Roy, chief media scientist at Twitter.

TV ad targeting for Promoted Tweets is available now in

limited beta to select partners running national TV commercials in the U.S. In

conjunction with the new product, Twitter has launched a new TV Ads dashboard

for its clients to show when their specific brand's TV ads have aired.