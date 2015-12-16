A+E Bites Into Food Brand Panna

A+E Networks said it made a strategic investment in Panna, which features recipes and videos from top chefs.

The move pushes A+E’s FYI lifestyle network further in to the food category, where it would compete with Scripps Network Interactive’s successful Food Network and Cooking Channel.

The Panna app, which has been downloaded more than 1 million times, features step-by-step video segments that help cooks at home create dishes based on recipes from top chefs.

Panna also recently launched Simmer, which enables users to upload their own recipes in the same step-by-step video format

. “Panna is focused on the intersection of premium video content and digital product to deliver great experiences,” said A+E CEO Nancy Dubuc. “Given those are areas of focus for FYI, we are extremely excited to partner with Panna.”

FYI and Panna have begun their relationship with “12 Hacks of Christmas,” a series of 45-second interstitials airing in FYI’s primetime block through December 24. The videoes feature recipes from chefs including Seamus Mullen, Michael Anthony, Michael Tusk, and the Canal House.

FYI is actively developing new content with Panna, the companies said.

“It’s thrilling to partner with a company so committed to bringing entertainment into the digital age,” said David Ellner, Panna founder and CEO. “A+E Networks is an industry pioneer and we look forward to leveraging Panna’s video technology and chef-driven content to create rich new experiences for the FYI audience.”