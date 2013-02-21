A&E Adds Two Programming Execs
A&E Network has added two new executives to its
programming team to focus on drama and nonfiction series.
Gabriel Marano has joined the West Coast-based scripted
department as VP of drama programming and Dave Mace has joined the nonfiction
department in New York as VP, nonfiction and alternative programming.
Marano will report to Tana Nugent Jamieson, senior VP of
drama programming and be responsible for developing new pilots and series and
current series like The Glades, Longmire and Bates Motel.
He comes to the network from Fox Television Studios, where he was VP of
scripted programming overseeing cable series like The Americans, The
Killing and Burn Notice.
Mace will be responsible for developing new nonfiction
series for A&E, reporting to Elaine Frontain Bryant, senior VP of nonfiction
and alternative programming. He was most recently senior VP at VH1 Creative
lab, a think tank responsible for developing self-generated series for the
network.
