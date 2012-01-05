A&E Adds Three Execs to Non-Fiction Programming Team

A&E has expanded its east coast non-fiction programming team with the appointment of three executives, the network announced Thursday.

Drew Tappon has been named as VP, non-fiction & alternative programming; Brad Holcman, as senior director, non-fiction & alternative programming; and Nicole Reed, as director, non-fiction & alternative programming. Tappon, Holcman and Reed will be responsible for the development of new non-fiction programming for the network, as well as its current series.

"Drew, Brad and Nicole are all talented executives with extraordinary track records of success in the development of unscripted programming," said David McKillop, executive VP, programming, A&E Network, in making the announcement. "I am certain that they will reinforce A&E's standing as a leader in providing premium content and contribute to the growth of the network."

Tappon comes to A&E from Warner Horizon Television, where he was the senior creative executive overseeing the development of original programming for broadcast and cable networks, including The Bachelor and The Voice. Holcman joins the network from fox21, where he served as director of creative affairs. There, he oversaw the development of all reality and alternative programming. Reed previously served as manager of non-fiction & alternative programming at Discovery Channel.

The three executives will report to Elaine Frontain Bryant, senior VP of non-fiction & alternative programming at A&E.