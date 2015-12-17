A+E Adds Former NBC Sales Exec Hoffman

Jim Hoffman, once in charge of ad sale for NBC’s primetime entertainment programming, has joined A+E Networks.

Hoffman’s new title will be executive VP, program partnerships and strategic initiatives. He will report to Peter Olsen, executive VP, ads sales at A+E.

After more than 20 yearS, he left NBC last September. NBCU had been restructuring its ad sales organization, combining broadcast, cable and digital, introducing new data-based ad products and building up its client partnership efforts.

A+E has been battling declining ratings at its cable networks. As 2015 nears its end, History is down 25% from a year ago among 18-to-49-year-olds in primetime, A&E is off 26% and Lifetime is down 6%.