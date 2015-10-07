A+E Adds Exec to Head Branded Content Efforts

A+E Networks named Lance Still as senior VP, branded content, a newly created position.

Still, who had been executive VP for promotions and integrated marketing at the Weinstein Company, joins A+E as lower ratings are impacting traditional ad sales. Still will report to Peter Olsen, executive VP for ad sales at A+E Networks.

A+E promoted Santosh Mathai to VP data, analytics and strategic sales partnerships. Data and analytics are also growing in their importance in the current advertising environment.

Also joining A+E is KevIn McGaw, who becomes VP, ad sales marketing. He joins from ESPN, where he was senior director of sales communications.

Ethan Heftman and Mary Kang were promoted to VP, ad sales.