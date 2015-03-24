A+E Adds Amanda Hill as International Exec

A+E Networks has hired Amanda Hill as chief creative officer, international, reporting to Sean Cohan, executive VP, international. Hill had been chief brands officer at BBC Worldwide, helping to develop and execute BBC's global brand strategy.

At A+E Networks, Hill will oversee international marketing, communication and programing teams across A+E Networks’ global portfolio. She will be responsible for managing and growing marketing in support of A+E brands and businesses, including brand strategy, consumer and B2B marketing, on-air creative execution, communications and research for rapid-growth channels, program sales, and digital businesses around the world. And she will be in charge of all content for the division, including development of original programming and co-productions, as well as strategic management of A+E Networks’ content sourced from domestic networks, locally and globally produced and acquired.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.