A&E, 50 Cent Develop Variety Show

A&E Network is developing a sketch comedy and variety series with the working title 50 Cent Presents, developed, hosted and executive produced by hip-hop star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series will combine sketches, standup, “reality experiments,” music, magic, dance and celebrity appearances. Jackson will host and “curate the best comedic, musical and performance acts that he can find for a variety series unlike any other,” according to the network.

"Leaning into A&E's legacy in showcasing the arts, we're setting out to redefine the traditional variety show," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming at A&E Network. "50 Cent is the perfect partner to refresh this classic format. He is a true tastemaker across industries and we are excited to see his impressive showcase of talent."

A Queens product, Jackson left behind a drug dealer’s life to pursue hip-hop. Besides his music career, he’s appeared in several films, including his own biopic, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

“I grew up watching variety shows and am excited to put my own spin on the format,” he said. “I hope everyone is ready to bring their talent forward; I want to show the world the best of the best.”

50 Cent Presents is produced by Back Roads Entertainment for A&E Network. Executive producers at G-Unit Film & Television are Curtis J. Jackson and Stephen J. Savva. The executive producer at Back Roads Entertainment is Colby Gaines, and the ones at A&E Network are Frontain Bryant, Brad Holcman and Sean Gottlieb.