Advertising Influential on Scripps' Food Network, HGTV

Marketers might be interested in a new survey that found that two Scripps Networks Interactive channels ranked highest with viewers likely to buy products advertised on the network.

Food Network was named by 34% of its viewers and HGTV was named by 32% of its viewers when asked about the influence advertising on the channel has on their purchases, according to the 2015 Beta Research Brand Identity Study.

Advertising is also highly influential on ABC Family, Animal Planet, Nick at Nite and Nickelodeon.

Among smaller digital cable networks top scorers were Cooking Channel and DIY Network, two more Scripps properties. Other digital channels near the top of the lists were INSP, Nick Jr., American Heroes Channel and Nat Geo Wlid.

Meanwhile viewers of Investigation Discovery really seem to like the network. In the survey, 51% of the people who said they watched the channel called it one of their favorite channels. ID was followed by History and its sibling H2, which were named by 50% of their viewers, and rivals Discovery Channel and National Geographic Channel were cited by 49% of their viewers. Rounding out Beta's top 10 in this category were Food Network, HGTV, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, Cooking Channel and NFL Network.

Beta asked network viewers if those networks had programming they liked to watch on smartphones, tablets or computers. The top scorer was Animal Planet, which was tabbed by 32% of its viewers. Following it were ABC Family, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nick at Nite, Discovery Channel and Comedy Central.

The study was conducted online in January with a national sample of 4,702 cable subscribers.