Advertisers Sign Up For Canoe Project

Several major advertisers announced that they would be the first group of participants in Canoe Venture's test of interactive television and advanced advertising.

Canoe, a joint venture of the top cable operators, is working with the Association of National Advertisers on the project, dubbed CEE MEE, because it will look at the Connection, Emotion and Experience of ITV viewers and correlate the information with the Measurement, Efficiency and Engagement metrics needed by advertisers.

The ANA members participating in CEE MEE are Fidelity Investment, GlaxoSmithKline, Honda, Kimberly Clark and State Farm.

"With Canoe Ventures' ITV solutions now available commercially, 2011 is going to be remembered as an inflection point in the development of interactive television," David Verklin, CEO of Canoe Ventures, said in a statement. "The forward-thinking marketers in the ANA who are working with us to refine our advanced advertising solutions will both inform their future marketing practices and help shape the future of television."