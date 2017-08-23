Advertisers Say TV Has More Impact Than Other Media: Survey

At a time when TV is battling digital media for ad dollars, a new survey by Advertiser Perception finds that commercials on TV have more impact than ads in other media.



The survey found that 40% of the marketer and media agency execs polled said TV ads have the most impact, compared to 23% who picked digital video ads.



Earned media was selected by 15%, native ads by 14%, radio ads by 5% and magazine ads for 4%.



Related: Sports Gave TV Advertising A Boost in July, SMI Says



Among marketers alone 32% said TV had the biggest impact. The percentage was higher among agency buyers and planners, 46% of whom chose TV.



TV was also preferred by marketers dealing with bigger budgets. Among those responsible for spending less than $20 million, 36% preferred TV while 49% of those with $20 million to $50 million to spend chose TV. When the budget exceeded $50 million, 39% liked TV best.



(Photo via FamZoo Staff's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)

