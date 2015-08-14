Advertisers Say They Expect Spending to Rise

More advertisers are planning to increase ad spending in the next 12 months, including spending on TV.

According to Advertiser Intelligence Reports from Advertiser Perceptions, the optimism index for cable TV spending is +22. There is less optimism for broadcast TV, which registered a +9 index.

Advertiser Intelligence Reports takes the percentage of advertisers planning to increase spending and subtracts the percentage of advertisers planning to reduce spending to calculate its index.

Overall advertiser optimism came in at a +22, with digital media including social, video and programmatic advertising, powering the positive results.

AIR found that 55% of advertisers expect to increase digital media spending, up from 48% six months ago, and 53% plan to spend more in mobile, up front 48%.

Advertisers are pessimistic about newspapers and magazines.

Among the categories most optimistic about network TV spending were beauty and toiletries, apparel/fashion, home appliances and travel. Pessimistic about broadcast TV spending were pharmaceuticals and remedies, consumer packaged goods, entertainment and consumer electronics.

Most optimistic about cable spending were quick service restaurants, alcoholic beverages, technology and financial products and services.

(Photo via Ervins Strauhmanis's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 19, 2014 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)