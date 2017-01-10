Advertisers Plan More Spending on ESPN, HGTV

Advertisers and media buyers gave high marks to ESPN and HGTV in a new study by Beta Research.

When asked which networks they expected to spend more money with in 2017, 54% of advertisers pointed to Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN. Scripps Networks Interactive’s HGTV was a strong second at 47%.

Networks also highlighted by 40% or more of respondents were Comcast’s NBC, Disney’s ABC, CBS, Discovery Communications’ Discovery Channel and Turner’s TNT.

ESPN and HGTV were also the top two when buyers and marketers evaluated networks based on whether they offered a desirable programming environment in which to advertise.

ESPN was given top marks by 81% and HGTV by 80%. Also above the 70% mark were ABC, Scripps’ Food Network, Discovery Channel and NBC.

ESPN was also the top ranked advertising sales organization when it came to providing creative and innovative multi-platform opportunities. Also getting high marks were Viacom, NBC, ABC, Scripps, Discovery, NBCU’s E! Entertainment and 21st Century Fox’s Fox Broadcasting.

Tops in increasing viewer engagement through use of social media were ESPN, E!, Bravo, Viacom and Disney’s Freeform.

Beta interviewed 288 advertising media professionals, with 160 of them from ad agencies and 68 working for marketers. The interviews took place between July and October 2016. The study measured 43 basic cable networks and the four major broadcast networks.