Adult Swim's ‘Shivering Truth’ Pilot Features Voices of Hill, Cera

Michael Cera and Jonah Hill are guest voices in The Shivering Truth, a pilot added to Adult Swim’s upfront programming slate.

The stop-motion show, created by Vernon Chatman of South Park, Louie and Wonder Showzen, takes viewers inside your unconscious mind in a dark, surreal anthology comedy.

Created and written by Chatman, directed by Chatman and Cat Solen, the pilot is executive produced by PFFR (Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter, Xavier: Renegade Angel) with Solen. The animation studio is Shadow Machine.

Shivering Truth joins a slate of new originals at Adult Swim, the top-rated network with adults 18-34.