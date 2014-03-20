Adult Swim Returns to 'Hell'

Adult Swim announced Thursday that it has ordered a second season of live-action comedy series Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

Produced by Williams Street, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell follows Gary, an associate demon attempting to work his way up the corporate ladder in hell. The series is created and directed by Dave Willis and Chris "Casper" Kelly.

No premiere date was announced for the second season.

Parent company Turner Broadcast announced in February plans to expand Adult Swim's programming block by one hour, a change scheduled to take place March 31. Adult Swim shares channel space with sister network Cartoon Network, which will lose an hour of programming time.