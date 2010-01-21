Adult Swim Renews ‘Robot Chicken' For Two More Seasons

In a first for the network, Adult Swim has renewed its

series Robot Chicken for an

additional two seasons. The Turner network, which shares channel space with

Cartoon Network, has ordered 40 episodes for seasons five and six.

Robot Chicken is

the highest rated original series on Adult Swim, averaging 883,000 viewers and

a 1.3 rating in the network's target 18-34 demo during its last season from

July-Sept 2009. Among Men 18-34 it averaged 543,000 viewers and a 1.6 rating.

The series was created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich,

who also serve as writers and directors. Green also provides many of the voices

on the series.

"We're very excited," says Green, "we never

expected to do a second season, let alone a fifth and sixth, so we are

thrilled by the audience response and how the show continues to grow

internationally."