Adult Swim Renews ‘Robot Chicken' For Two More Seasons
By Alex Weprin
In a first for the network, Adult Swim has renewed its
series Robot Chicken for an
additional two seasons. The Turner network, which shares channel space with
Cartoon Network, has ordered 40 episodes for seasons five and six.
Robot Chicken is
the highest rated original series on Adult Swim, averaging 883,000 viewers and
a 1.3 rating in the network's target 18-34 demo during its last season from
July-Sept 2009. Among Men 18-34 it averaged 543,000 viewers and a 1.6 rating.
The series was created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich,
who also serve as writers and directors. Green also provides many of the voices
on the series.
"We're very excited," says Green, "we never
expected to do a second season, let alone a fifth and sixth, so we are
thrilled by the audience response and how the show continues to grow
internationally."
