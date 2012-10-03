Adult Swim Renews 'Children's Hospital' and 'NTSF:SD:SUV'
Adult Swim announced Wednesday that it has renewed two of its live-action comedies.
Rob Corddry's Children's Hospital and Paul Scheer's NTSF:SD:SUV were given orders for a fifth and third season, respectively. Both will premiere in 2013.
Children's Hospital and NTSF:SD:SUV continue to air their current seasons Thursdays at midnight and 12:15 a.m., respectively.
Corddry, along with Children's Hospital executive producers Jonathan Stern and David Wain are also in production on a spinoff -- The Newsreaders -- which was announced during Adult Swim's upfront, which is based on the news program within Children's Hospital.
