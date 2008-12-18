Adult Swim Picks Up Brit Hit 'Look Around You'

Adult Swim has acquired 14 episodes of the British comedy series Look Around You. The series will air on the Turner-owned network Sunday nights at 1 a.m. beginning January 18.

The BAFTA nominated series, created, written and produced by Robert Popper and Peter Serafinowicz is a parody of educational programs from 1970’s and 80’s. Says Adult Swim about the series: “while each episode offers a unique, scientific dissection of the surrounding world, it teaches viewers absolutely nothing.”

Look Around You also features appearances by Shaun of the Dead’s Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright and Little Britain’s Matt Lucas and David Walliams.